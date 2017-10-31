"Very, very poor from Ulster Council" - McKaigue 31 October 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil's Karl McKaigue celebrates.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Karl McKaigue has slammed Ulster Council's decision to make Slaughtneil play on Saturday night.

The provincial body's introduction of Saturday night club championship games raised many eyebrows when it was learned that the Derry dual champions would be facing Omagh in a football quarter-final just six days after winning the hurling final. The Emmets came through against their Tyrone counterparts but corner back McKaigue insists it was a bad call not to fix the game for Sunday:

“Absolutely no doubt about it. I thought this game was fixed for a Saturday for TV. I only heard it on the bus coming up that this game was not even on," he told The Irish News.

“I think that's very, very poor from the Ulster Council and disappointing, given the amount of games we have had the last number of weeks.

“Four quarter-finals, eight teams and none of them have been playing as much as us, and they couldn't even give us an extra day. It's very disappointing. But look, that's the hand you’re dealt, you just have to work with it and thankfully we got over the line.”