A great feeling for Feely 31 October 2017





Derrygonnelly's Dermot Feely is delighted to finally have an Ulster Club SFC win under his belt.

Having won twelve Fermanagh SFC titles, the 42-year-old netminder broke his Ulster duck when Armagh Harps were ousted on Saturday night to set up a provincial semi-final date with Cavan Gaels next month:

"To be honest, it was always a thing in the back of your head that you won a championship and you wanted to win a game in Ulster," the veteran goalkeeper told The Belfast Telegraph

"Sometimes you don't feel we get the credit within Fermanagh for what we have done in the last number of years.

"We just felt we needed to get that off our backs, and it did feel as good as we thought it might. It's a great feeling knowing you can do it in Ulster, and hopefully that is a stepping stone for younger lads and supporters coming through, that they can have the self-belief and take it on from there."