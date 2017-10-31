"Those at the top don't give a damn about Wexford football" 31 October 2017





Wexford selector Mattie Forde.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford selector Mattie Forde.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mattie Forde says he is “done with Wexford football” as hurling will always be the main priority in the Model County.

His county’s only football All Star, Forde says he is going to wash his hands of intercounty football and instead focus on the club scene, citing the treatment of the Wexford minor footballers this year as an example of the unacceptable attitude that prevails on Slaneyside:

“I'm done with Wexford football, basically those at the top don't give a damn about Wexford football,” he blasts in The Irish Independent. “I'm going to concentrate on the club into the future, as I'm not interested in getting involved at intercounty, particularly after the way the minor footballers were treated this year. The whole management team should have come out and highlighted what went on. It was a joke.

“Wexford were still only a point away from qualifying for a Leinster final despite all that went on. As we prepared for our championship game, we were locked out of Wexford Park. We attended for a pre-arranged training to find the gates locked. This was in preparation for the Wicklow game at Wexford Park.”

Forde says gear, food and lack of access to dual players were other problems that hampered the minor management’s preparations.

“Basically football in Wexford has no chance. The decision not to enter the Leinster junior championship next year no doubt is also financial. Wexford football has no chance.”