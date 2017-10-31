Mahony relishing Sixmilebridge clash 31 October 2017





Ballygunner's Philip Mahony in action against Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields.

Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony is looking forward to Sunday’s Munster Club SHC semi-final meeting with Sixmilebridge.

It’ll be the Waterford champions’ eighth successive weekend in action – they defeated Thurles Sarsfields after extra time two days ago - and their county attacker reckons the hectic schedule could be construed as either a positive or a negative depending on the outcome:

“You’d expect Sixmilebridge to be that little bit fresher than us but, look, if we’d been beaten, everyone would have been saying that the last six or seven weeks had stood against us and then if you win, like we did, you’ll have people saying that that’s been a good thing. I really don’t think it matters all that much," he told The Irish Times.

“I didn’t see their county final but I know they won the replay pretty well. If you look down through the team you can see that they have plenty of Clare intercounty players throughout the team. They’ll be a tall order, but we’ll look forward to it.

“We haven’t really won much – we won the county championship obviously – but we’d like to win a bit more, because at the end of the day, that’s what’s you’re measured on as well.

“Next week is the next step, playing against a formidable Sixmilebridge side that’s after winning plenty of championships over the last few years like we have, like Thurles have. Munster is extremely competitive and we know that from the last four years when we haven’t been successful in it.”