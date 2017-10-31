Mullins salutes Vincent's "inspiring bunch" 31 October 2017





In an ominous statement, St Vincent's manager Brian Mullins says his players have "a lot of hard work ahead".

The Marino outfit captured their 28th Dublin SFC title last night with a 1-8 to 0-8 victory over Ballymun at Parnell Park and their manager wasn't slow in turning his attention to the Leinster Club championship:

“We’re lucky, we’ve a great bunch, they’re very dedicated, very committed and they are eager to do the best they can in the jersey," the Dublin legend told The Irish Daily Mirror.

“The dividend out of that effort and mentality is four out of five so they’re very happy with that though they don’t like talking about the one that got away so we’ll not talk about that.

“Now that we’ve the Dublin championship won again, our concentration will be on the next round of the Leinster championship and we’ll take every round as it comes.

“They’re a very agreeable bunch and they’re a very inspiring bunch to work with and I’m very lucky we had the chance to work with them. At the moment everything is good but we’ve a lot of hard work ahead of us and it’s only one part of the journey.”