Winning Dublin the biggest challenge- Schutte 31 October 2017





Cuala's Paul Schutte celebrates.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cuala's Paul Schutte celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Captain Paul Schutte says getting out of Dublin again was "the biggest challenge" for Cuala.

The reigning Leinster Club champions retained their Dublin SHC crown with an excellent 1-13 to 0-13 victory over Kilmacud Crokes in Parnell Park on Saturday.

"It's absolutely brilliant winning three in a row," their winning captain told The Irish Independent. "The standard of hurling in Dublin is very high. We said the biggest challenge for us was to get out of Dublin.

"There's a lot of us whose dads have won three championships. So that was always a goal. To match my dad and captain the team, like my dad captained the team. That was always in our minds.

"A lot of teams when they are trying to win back-to-back train even harder but Mattie [Kenny, manager] gave us time off and that helped get us going again."