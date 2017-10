Kiely is new Tipp football captain 30 October 2017





Tipperary's Robbie Kiely.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Robbie Kiely.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Robbie Kiely has been appointed Tipperary football captain for 2018.

The centre back, who plays his club football in Cork with Carbery Rangers, succeeds Brian Fox in the role.

Forward Conor Sweeney will be vice-captain next year.