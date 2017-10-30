Sutcliffe poised for Dublin hurling return 30 October 2017





Danny Sutcliffe.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Danny Sutcliffe.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Danny Sutcliffe is expected to rejoin the Dublin hurling squad in 2018 after returning from a spell in the US.

The former All Star's return is a huge boost for new Dublin hurling boss Pat Gilroy who admitted earlier this month that he would love to have him back on board. Sutcliffe, who hasn't featured for the Dubs since 2015, lined out for the New York footballers in their Connacht SFC first round defeat to Sligo last May. The dual player is set to make his club return for St. Jude's in a league football game against Good Counsel next Sunday.



"We are delighted to have Danny back with St Jude’s," the south Dublin club's vice-chairman Gareth Evans told RTE.



"He’s a great hurler, a great clubman and brilliant with the kids. He is always up around the pitches and the alley; he gives his time to helping out the underage set-up. All the kids aspire to be like him and he’s a great role model. We aren’t sure what his plans are for Dublin but he’s a great addition to any set-up."