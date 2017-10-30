Video: 'Fairytale' win for Latton Ladies
30 October 2017
Latton captain Ailbhe Quinn meets her Crosserlough counterpart before throw-in.
©Jerome Quinn Media.
Back-to-back Ulster Club Championships are rare but Monaghan club Latton have stormed up the ranks to win both Junior and Intermediate titles in successive years.
’It’s a fairytale’, says captain Ailbhe Quinn after defeating Crosserlough in Augher, 3-10 to 2-11.
Latton go to Liverpool this Saturday to play John Mitchell’s in the All Ireland Quarter-finals.
Video by Jerome Quinn for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.