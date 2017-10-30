Opportunity knocks for Gaels and Harps 30 October 2017





Jason O'Reilly believes Cavan Gaels and Derrygonnelly Harps will be equally confident of reaching this year's Ulster club SFC final.

With holders Slaughtneil and Kilcar meeting in the other semi-final, there is a huge opportunity for the Cavan and Fermanagh champions to reach the provincial decider.

“Both teams will be going into the semi-final confident,” the Cavan Gaels manager told the Irish News after his side's comfortable first round win over Lamh Dhearg yesterday.

“I saw Derrygonnelly last night and they played very well, a lot of big fellas and they work hard. They’ve big men in the key positions and they’ve good scoring forwards. They’re probably a bit like ourselves, young and old in the team and they work well together.”

The 1997 Ulster SFC winning forward was full of praise for stalwarts Micheal Lyng, Seanie Johnston and Martin Dunne, who combined for 1-12.

“They’ve been there before,” he pointed out.

“The young fellas haven’t, they’re new to it. They’re enjoying the experience, the older fellas who have been there have brought them along as well, but the young fellas there fear no-one and that’s the key to it.”