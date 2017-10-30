Páidí's son the star of Kerry IFC final 30 October 2017





An Ghaeltacht's Pádraig and Marc Ó Sé celebrate.

The late, great Páidí Ó Sé would have been a proud man yesterday when his beloved An Ghaeltacht were crowned Kerry intermediate football champions.

Sean M Ó Conchúir's 16th minute goal proved to be the crucial score as the West Kerry men edged out Templenoe - the club of the Spillanes - on a 1-12 to 0-14 scoreline at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Afterwards, An Ghaeltacht captain Colm Ó Muircheartaigh was presented with the winning trophy by Kerry county board chairman Tim Murphy, while the Castleisland Mart-sponsored man of the match award was won by none other than Pádraig Ó Sé, son of the legendary Páidí, and the winners' star centre back.

Pádraig featured in a video to launch the new Kerry jersey last Friday. If he keeps turning in performances like he did yesterday, we could be seeing a lot more of him in the green and gold in the future.