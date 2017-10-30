Scotstown boss critical of ref 30 October 2017



Scotstown manager Kieran Donnelly criticised the performance of referee Ciaran Branagan after his side's Ulster club SFC quarter-final defeat to Kilcar.

While stressing that the Down match official - who was involved in the high-profile incident that led to Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly receiving a 12-week ban last June - wasn't to blame for the Monaghan champions' surprise 10-point loss in Clones, Donnelly reckons he didn't do them any favours.

“I felt Ciaran had a really poor game. He missed two bounces in a MacRory Cup final two years ago," he noted in the Irish News.

“Today I felt a lot of key decisions didn’t go our way, a lot of massive calls, that probably would have changed the game.

“But I don’t think that beat us, I want to be clear on that, it wasn’t the referee. But I would like the referee to be consistent and I felt he wasn’t today. They got several easy frees whereas we took the ball into contact and they were pulled at us but we didn’t get those frees – and that’s hard to take.”

Donnelly dismissed the notion that Scotstown had taken their Donegal counterparts for granted and expects them to push holders Slaughtneil all the way in the semi-final.

“We were very wary of Kilcar’s quality… they have serious pace and play a system they’re well used to. Once they went ahead with that goal it was nearly impossible to break them down at times – and when they got on the counter-attack they were very hard to stop.

“Slaughtneil’s an amazing team, but I think this Kilcar team will take serious stopping. If any team can do it, it will be Slaughtneil, but they [Kilcar] have a good blend and seem very hungry.”