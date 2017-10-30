Leahy seeks 2012 repeat 30 October 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Ballymun Kickhams' Kevin Leahy.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Kevin Leahy is hoping tonight's Dublin SFC final will have the same outcome as it did in 2012 for Ballymun Kickhams.

The northsiders edged out Kilmacud Crokes on that occasion to claim their first county title since 1985 before going on to add the Leinster club crown and reach the All-Ireland final.

"As a club player you can play some league games through the year on a wet February or March day and the only people who could be there are your backroom team and the substitutes. So the chance to come down here (to Parnell Park) to play in front of 6, 7, 8,000 whatever it holds, is brilliant," the Kickhams wing forward said in an interview with eir Sport ahead of the showdown with St. Vincent's.

"Growing up just going to watch GAA games as a six or seven-year-old in St. Anne’s Park, I was wondering would you get the chance to play senior club. The senior club championship final was always the be all and end all for me so to get the chance to do that with a bunch of lads who I’ve huge time for, to get the chance to try and recreate that again, that’s what you’re still playing for basically.

"It was probably the happiest day I’ve ever had in my life, in 2012, so you’re just looking to get a taste of that again.”