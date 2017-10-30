Doherty relishing Slaughtneil test 30 October 2017





©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Kilcar manager Barry Doherty.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Kilcar manager Barry Doherty was already looking forward to Sunday week's mouth-watering Ulster club SFC semi-final against Slaughtneil after his side's stunning victory over Scotstown.

County stars Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh scored 0-13 between them as the Donegal champions made light of their lack of provincial experience to win by 10 points in Clones.

“We’ll definitely look forward to it," Doherty said of facing the Ulster kingpins in the Irish News.

“They’re a fantastic team, they know how to grind out results, so we’ll have to try to turn the tide and see if we can get the result our way.”

Doherty was delighted with his team's response to conceding an early goal.

“Before we might have reacted to that and thrown in the towel pretty much, but this is a team that is hungry for success and we’re trying our very best every game we play," he continued.

“That’s the first goal we’ve conceded in four or five games. We’re trying to stop teams scoring goals, we work very hard on that in training."