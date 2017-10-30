Success comes early for Coughlan 30 October 2017





Kilmurry/Ibrickane players stand for the national anthem before the 2010 All-Ireland SFC final against St Gall's.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane's teenage forward Dermot Coughlan admitted it was a dream come true to win a Clare SFC medal in his debut season yesterday.

“It’s a great feeling to win a championship with those bunch of lads,” the 17-year-old told the Irish Examiner after the 'Bricks retained the Jack Daly Cup at Clondegad's expense.

“When I was growing up, that’s all I dreamed of and thankfully I was lucky to be part of a team that won it in my first year here. In the semi-final we were written off and what we love most is the battle. We got into a battle again and thankfully we came out on top.”

Gary Brennan felt first-time finalists Clondegad didn't play to their potential.

“We battled, but we lost. We haven’t been into too many finals but it’s very disappointing. I suppose the feeling is that we could have done a bit better. It’s fine margins playing at this level, you have to get everything right. Several things didn’t go our way and they took their chances," the disappointed Ireland International Rules star said.