Derrygonnelly delighted to claim maiden Ulster win 30 October 2017





Derrygonnelly players celebrate.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derrygonnelly players celebrate.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Derrygonnelly manager Martin Greene was both relieved and delighted after his side broke their Ulster club SFC duck on Saturday night.

The victory over Armagh Harps at Brewster Park gave the three-in-a-row Fermanagh champions their first ever victory in the provincial championship and paves the way for a semi-final against holders Slaughtneil in two weeks' time.

“It was just pure relief at the end,” Greene told the Irish News.

“It was a tough game, this is something we’ve never done in the club and tonight was the night to get the monkey off our backs so we’re just happy with the result.

“It’s another hurdle and we’ll be massive underdogs going into it (the semi-final), but we like to think that we’d give anyone a game. We look forward to it and we relish the challenge.”

Armagh Harps manager John Toner felt his team's lack of experience at this level showed.

“It didn’t happen for us,” he ruefully reflected.

“We created chances and didn’t take them. We gave two quick goals away and ultimately that was the difference in the game.

“For long periods, we matched Derrygonnelly and I don’t know if it was experience at Ulster club level – it was a lot of the boys’ first year – but we’re disappointed. Derrygonnelly are a very good team and, ultimately, we weren’t good enough.”