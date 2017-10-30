'Slaughtneil are the new Crossmaglen' 30 October 2017





©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan celebrates.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Paddy Crozier has paid Slaughtneil the ultimate compliment by comparing them to Crossmaglen.

With six All-Ireland titles to their name, Crossmaglen are the most successful club team to ever come out of Ulster and Crozier believes Slaughtneil have taken over the mantle from them in the last couple of years.

"They're the new Crossmaglen," the former Derry manager said after his Omagh St. Enda's team were edged out by the Emmet's on Saturday night.

"They've taken over the mantle from Crossmaglen, there's no telling where this team will go."

Meanwhile, Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney welcomed the two-week break to the Ulster club SFC semi-final against Kilcar after a hectic few weeks for the Derry club's dual stars.

“There is a lot of character in that team, there’s no two ways about it. We’re a long way off an Ulster final yet,” he said.

“There’s a bit of a break for the footballers now as regards hurling being on the back foot, which gives us a chance to keep the players in better shape.”