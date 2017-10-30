Tragedy strikes Armagh GAA club 30 October 2017





Brian 'Bob' Hearty presents a new set of jerseys to the Silverbridge Féile team in 2015. Brian 'Bob' Hearty presents a new set of jerseys to the Silverbridge Féile team in 2015.

Tributes have been paid to a talented Armagh club footballer who lost his life in a car crash over the weekend.

Brian 'Bob' Hearty, who turned 26 on Saturday, died shortly after midnight on Sunday after the car he was driving hit a wall on the Dundalk to Castleblayney Road at Rathmore, Kilkerley, Co. Louth. It's believed he was returning from a charity truck run in Crossmaglen.

The deceased played senior football with Silverbridge Harps, which is the club of former Armagh captain Jarlath Burns. "He was a talented member of the senior panel," Harps chairman Noel Reel said.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Barra O Muiri said: “People can’t believe that it has happened. It’s an unfortunate accident and just heartbreaking news that goes back to his parents.

“He was from a well-known and respected family. He was a member of Silverbridge Gaelic football club and a very talented footballer."