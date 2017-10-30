Whelan to link up with Gilroy again 30 October 2017





Dublin great Mickey Whelan.

Mickey Whelan is expected to reunite with Pat Gilroy in the new Dublin hurling management set-up.

The St. Vincent's club-mates teamed up to manage the Dublin footballers to their first All-Ireland SFC title in 16 years in 2011 and, according to the Irish Sun, are set to work together again following Gilroy's recent appointment as Dublin hurling manager.

Whelan, who managed the Dublin footballers in the late 1990s, was in charge of the St. Vincent's team that suffered an extra-time defeat to All-Ireland club champions Cuala in the recent Dublin SHC semi-final.

It's believed the 78-year-old will now step down from that role to link up with Gilroy, ex-Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham and former Dublin football selector Paddy O'Donoghue in the new Dublin hurling management.