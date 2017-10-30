Hartley: there was nothing in it 30 October 2017





Ballygunner's Pauric Mahony is surrounded by supporters.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner's Pauric Mahony is surrounded by supporters.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley admitted that his side's epic Munster club SHC quarter-final against Thurles Sarsfields could have gone either way.

When the teams met last year, Sars won by a point, but yesterday the four-in-a-row Waterford champions - who were playing their eighth game in as many weeks - turned the tables with a two-point victory after extra-time.

“The whole game there was a puck of a ball between the teams,” Hartley explained to the Irish Examiner.

“Maybe when I look back on the video I might think differently but could I say that they didn’t deserve to bring the game to extra-time or that they didn’t deserve a draw at the end of extra-time? No. I would say it was absolutely 50-50, flick of a coin the whole way through.

“I did feel at one stage that we’d have had the game won but let it slip, which is something we’ll have to look at ourselves."

“Next week against Sixmilebridge — I don’t know a lot about them because we’ve been focusing completely on De La Salle last week (in the county final) and Thurles this week so we’ll have to do our homework but I do know that they’re a great team.”

A gracious Thurles manager Paddy McCormack commented: "I said it all the week, no matter how good you are in life you need a little bit of luck along the way. We had it last year, they had it this year, and fair play to them, they got more scores than us and won the match.

“We congratulate them and wish them well, they’re a great club team and fought so hard out there. We give them all the credit they deserve for coming out on top.”