Watch: eir Sport promo whets appetite for Dublin SFC final

30 October 2017

Ballymun's Kevin Leahy and John Small tackle Diarmuid Connolly of St. Vincents
©INPHO

The Dublin SFC final between Ballymun Kickhams and St. Vincent’s takes centre stage this Bank Holiday Monday and eir Sport, who will show the game live, have got us in the mood with this rip-roaring promo video.

With Dublin All-Ireland winners like Diarmuid Connolly, Dean Rock, James McCarthy, Philly McMahon and John Small on show, it could be a classic.




