Buckley in line for Kilkenny captaincy

30 October 2017

Dicksboro's Cillian Buckley with Niall Mullins of James Stephens.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cillian Buckley looks set to be handed the Kilkenny hurling captaincy next year.

Fellow county panellist Ollie Walsh skippered Dicksboro to their first Kilkenny SHC title in 24 years yesterday at the expense of city rivals James Stephens, but Buckley is likely to be nominated for the county captaincy given that he’s a first-time regular. Kilkenny are one of the few counties who still allow their senior champions to nominate the captain and centre back Buckley is favourite to succeed O’Loughlin Gaels’ Mark Bergin in the role.

Yesterday’s success completed a first ever senior championship and league double for ‘Boro who will travel to Parnell Park next Sunday to face All-Ireland champions Cuala in the first round of the Leinster club SHC.




