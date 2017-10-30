All-Ireland Day: The Hurling Final airs tonight

30 October 2017

Galway's Joe Canning celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A documentary about this year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford will be broadcast on RTE tonight.

All-Ireland Day: The Hurling Final documents one of the most iconic days in the Irish sporting calendar and includes contributions from referee Fergal Horgan and Galway forward Conor Whelan among others.

The programme airs at 9.30pm on RTE One.




Most Read Stories

All-Ireland Day: The Hurling Final airs tonight

Whelan to link up with Gilroy again

Tragedy strikes Armagh GAA club

Watch: eir Sport promo whets appetite for Dublin SFC final

'Slaughtneil are the new Crossmaglen'

Ballyragget stripper party t-shirts go on sale


Android app on Google Play