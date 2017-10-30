All-Ireland Day: The Hurling Final airs tonight 30 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Joe Canning celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A documentary about this year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford will be broadcast on RTE tonight.

All-Ireland Day: The Hurling Final documents one of the most iconic days in the Irish sporting calendar and includes contributions from referee Fergal Horgan and Galway forward Conor Whelan among others.

The programme airs at 9.30pm on RTE One.