Cork pair win SHC and IHC medals in the space of six days 30 October 2017





Aghada and Imokilly duo Cian Fleming and Will Leahy. Aghada and Imokilly duo Cian Fleming and Will Leahy.

It’s been a memorable week for Cork club hurlers Cian Fleming and Will Leahy.

Last Sunday at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, they were part of the Imokilly divisional set-up that defeated Blackrock by four points to win the Cork SHC title. Not content with that, they scored eight points between them to help their club Aghada to a 0-16 to 0-9 victory over Eire Og in the Cork IHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday night.

It was Aghada’s first time to win an adult county hurling title which made their achievement all the more special.