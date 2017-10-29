Clare SFC final: O'Dwyer goal decisive as 'Bricks retain title 29 October 2017





Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Peter O'Dwyer.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane 1-14

Clondegad 0-14

Veteran Peter O'Dwyer came off the bench to score the only goal with his first touch in the 54th minute as Kilmurry-Ibrickane retained the Jack Daly Cup with victory over first-time finalists Clondegad at Cusack Park, Ennis.

It was the 'Bricks sixth county title win in 10 years and 15th in all. Their experience told in the final quarter when subs Michael O'Dwyer, Noel Downes and Peter O'Dwyer scored 1-3 between them. Both teams finished with 14 men after Peter O'Dwyer and Joe Neylon received red cards in injury-time.

The winners, who were never headed, led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time thanks to scores from Keelan Sexton, Dermot Coughlan, Darragh Sexton and goalkeeper Ian McInerney.

2013 Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly kicked two points after the restart for Clondegad as the sides were level on 0-8 apiece entering the final quarter. But with Enda Coughlan producing a man of the match performance and their strength in depth telling, the West Clare men finished strongly to retain their crown.

Kilmurry Ibrickane: Ian McInerney (0-3f); Darragh Sexton (0-1), Darren Hickey, Mark Killeen; Shane Hickey, Martin McMahon (Captain), Evan Talty; Mark McCarthy, Keith King; Michael Hogan, Stephen Moloney (0-2), Niall Hickey; Enda Coughlan, Keenan Sexton (0-3, 2f), Dermot Coughlan (0-1). Subs: Thomas Lernihan for Talty (21, inj), Michael O’Dwyer (0-1) for Hogan (40), Noel Downes (0-2) for N. Hickey (42), Peter O’Dwyer (1-0) for McCarthy (53), Eamonn Bracken for Moloney (57), Darren Sexton for K. Sexton (65).

Clondegad: Liam Deasy; Brian Carrigg, Cillian Brennan, Brian Casey; Brian Murphy, Cormac Ryan, Conor Gavin; Gary Brennan (0-2, 1f), James Murphy; Tadgh Lynch (0-1), Gearoid O’Connell (0-1), Tony Kelly (0-3); Podge McMahon (0-4, 3f), Shane Brennan (Captain) (0-1), Eoghan Donnellan (0-2). Subs: Ryan Jennings for J. Murphy (HT), Joe Neylon for Lynch (40), Niall Lynch for B. Murphy (45), Niall Deasy for Ryan (54).

Referee: Pat Cosgrove (Corofin)