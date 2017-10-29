Munster club SHC: Gunners have that bit extra 29 October 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner's Philip Mahony in action against Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-21

Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary) 1-19

(After extra-time)

Ballygunner needed extra-time to get the better of Thurles Sarsfields in a titanic Munster club SHC quarter-final clash at Walsh Park.

The sides, who have dominated their respective county championships over the last four years, were level on no fewer than seven occasions before late points from JJ Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony saw Ballygunner qualify for a semi-final against Sixmilebridge next Sunday, which will be their eighth game in as many weeks.

Pauric Mahony top-scored for the winners with a haul of 1-11, while there was also fine contributions from his brother Philip at centre back and Shane O'Sullivan at midfield. They lost full forward Brian O'Sullivan to injury in the 42nd minute, but David Walsh, Barry O'Sullivan and Hutchinson all scored after coming off the bench.

Points from Lar Corbett, Stephen Lillis and Aidan McCormack had Thurles 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the end of the opening quarter, but aided by a huge slice of good fortune when Padraic Maher allowed a 70-metre Mahony free to slip from his grasp and into the net in the 20th minute, Ballygunner hit back to lead by 1-7 to 0-6.

Corbett and Denis Maher narrowed the gap before Mahony pointed again to leave Fergal Hartley's men 1-8 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

A 44th minute goal by Conor Stakelum edged Sars into a 1-12 to 1-11 lead before Ballygunner regained the lead through points from Mahony and sub David Walsh. The sides traded further scores before Corbett's fourth point forced extra-time.

Points from Mahony and David O'Sullivan had Ballygunner 1-18 to 1-16 ahead at the end of the first period of extra-time. Pa Bourke and Denis Maher restored parity before the hosts scored the last two points to secure a thrilling victory.