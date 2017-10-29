Kilkenny SHC final: Dicksboro bridge 24-year gap 29 October 2017





James Stephens' David Hennessy with Shane Stapleton of Dicksboro.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. James Stephens' David Hennessy with Shane Stapleton of Dicksboro.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dicksboro 4-15

James Stephens 4-10

Goals from Oisin Gough (two), Bill Sheehan and Martin Gaffney helped Dicksboro win their first Kilkenny SHC title since 1993 at the expense of city rivals James Stephens.

The Nowlan Park crowd was treated to a thrilling encounter which produced six goals in the first half alone. Sheehan lit the touch-paper when he fired home the opening goal from close range in the third minute. But 'The Village' had tied up the scoring at 1-4 apiece by the 12th minute thanks to points from Mikey Drennan and a Luke Scanlon major.

Two minutes later, Gough raised his first green flag after Derrick Brennan had saved his initial shot. It was the catalyst for a wonderful spell of Dicksboro dominance that saw them open up a 3-10 to 1-4 lead after Gough grabbed his second goal in the 20th minute.

However, Stephens roared back with goals from David Walton and Tadhg Dwyer in the 23rd and 26th minutes to reduce the leeway to six points, 3-5 to 3-11, at the end of a breathtaking first half.

The tempo dropped considerably in the second half as Dicksboro continued to keep their neighbours at arm's length. Martin Gaffney and Matthew Ruth traded goals in the 42nd and 48th minutes, but the 'Boro weren't to be denied as late points from Bill Sheehan and sub Paul O'Flynn sealed their victory and a Leinster club SHC quarter-final meeting with All-Ireland club champions Cuala next Sunday.

Scorers - Dicksboro: Oisin Gough 2-0, Bill Sheehan 1-3, Martin Gaffney 1-1, Shane Stapleton 0-4 (4fs), Ollie Walsh 0-2, Robbie Fitzpatrick, Thomas Kenny, Aidan Nolan, and Paul O’Flynn 0-1 each. James Stephens: David Walton 1-5 (5fs), Tadhg Dwyer, Luke Scanlon, Matthew Ruth 1-1 each, Mikey Drennan 0-2.

Dicksboro: Darragh Holohan; Conor Doheny, Evan Cody, Michael Fagan; Thomas Kenny, Cillian Buckley, Aidan Nolan; Ollie Walsh (capt), Robbie Fitzpatrick; Eoin Gough, Shane Stapleton, Robbie Murphy; Martin Gaffney, Oisin Gough, Bill Sheehan. Subs: Stephen Farrell for O. Gough (46) Kevin Kenny for Murphy (52), Paul O’Flynn for Gaffney (58) Eddie O'Donoghue for O. Gough (60).

James Stephens: Derrick Brennan; Niall Delaney, Donnacha Cody, Tomas Keogh; David Hennessy, Jackie Tyrrell, Shane Donohoe; Conor Browne, Eoin Larkin; Niall Mullins, Matthew Ruth, Mikey Drennan; Tadhg Dwyer, Luke Scanlon, David Walton. Subs: Jack McGrath for Hennessy (31), Matthew McWey for Drennan (48).

Referee: Michael O’Sullivan (Ballyhale Shamrocks).