Leinster club SFC: early dominance central to Mullinalaghta win 29 October 2017





Mullinalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) 1-14

Eire Og (Carlow) 1-7

A dominant first half performance laid the foundations for Mullinalaghta's victory over Eire Og in the first round of the Leinster club SFC at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The back-to-back Longford champions led by 0-8 to 0-1 at the interval and refused the panic after a Darragh O'Brien goal reduced the deficit to three points in the fourth minute of injury-time. Gary Rogers replied with a similar score to put the result beyond doubt. David and James McGivney combined for 0-9 as St. Columba's set up a quarter-final meeting with St. Loman's of Westmeath for the second year in-a-row.

Eire Og, who finished the game with 14 men after Mark Fitzgerald was sent on a second yellow card, were all at sea in the first half as the McGivney brothers shot six points in the first 11 minutes alone. The visitors had to wait until the 30th minute for their opening score from O'Brien.

Derek Hayden was unlucky to see his shot come back off the crossbar four minutes after the restart as the Carlow champions finally came to life. But O'Brien's late goal was cancelled out by a Jayson Matthews points and Rogers' last-gasp major.

St. Columba’s: P Rogers; S Cadam, P Fox, F Mulligan; C Brady, S Mulligan, D McElligott; R McElligott, J Keegan; D McGivney (0-5,5f), J McGivney (0-4), G Rogers (1-0); J Matthews (0-2,1f), R Brady (0-3), C McElligott. Subs: A McElligott for R McElligott (45)

Eire Og: R Moore; F O’Toole, M Fitzgerald, B Kavanagh; J Lowry, P McElligott, R Dunphy (0-1); S Gannon (0-2), K Chatten; C Mullins (0-1), J Morrissey, E Ruth; D Hayden, M Furey, D O’Brien (1-2,1f). Subs: C Blake (0-1) for Morrissey (45), E Kelly for Lowry (55), N Quinlan for Dunphy and M Ware for Rea (60+2mins)

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)