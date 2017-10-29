Leinster club SFC: Stafford's late goal decides stormy encounter 29 October 2017





Rathnew's James Stafford and Damien Power.

Rathnew (Wicklow) 2-6

Newtown Blues (Louth) 0-9

Former Wicklow midfielder James Stafford fisted a late goal to hand Rathnew a dramatic Leinster club SFC first round victory over Newtown Blues in Drogheda.

The hosts were leading by two points when Stafford rose highest to punch home Theo Smith's miss-kick in the third minute of stoppage-time. Mark Doyle, who scored Rathnew's first goal, added a free two minutes later to seal a quarter-final meeting with the winners of tomorrow's Dublin SFC final between Ballymun Kickhams and St. Vincent's.

Tempers became frayed before the throw-in when a row broke out. This was followed a short time later by a brawl that involved players and substitutes from both sides. Surprisingly, Carlow referee David Hickey opted not to issue any red cards and the game eventually settled down.

With Ross Nally in fine scoring form, the Louth champions led by 0-4 to 0-1 at the interval, and would have been further in front but for seven first half wides.

Those misses came back to haunt them when Doyle levelled with a goal just after the restart following good work by Stafford and Jody Merrigan. The Blues regained the lead through Robbie Carr and John Kermode points before four unanswered points edged the Wicklow men ahead for the first time.

Two points from Nally and another from Carr gave the Blues the lead once more, but they were sucker-punched late on.

Rathnew: P Dignam; P Merrigan, D Power, J Snell; W Kavanagh, R O’Brien (0-1), E Glynn; J Stafford (1-0), T Smith; E Doyle (0-1f), L Glynn, G Merrigan; N Mernagh, M Doyle (1-2, 2f), J Merrigan (0-2, 1 ‘45’). Subs: J Manley for E Glynn (45), S Byrne for J Merrigan (59).

Newtown Blues: J Lowney; R Levins, F Donohoe, P Moore; K Carr, C Reynolds, E Carolan; A McDonnell, J Kermode (0-1); D Kierans, C Judge, R Carr (0-1); C Downey, R Nally (0-7, 4f), C Moore. Subs: C Branigan for Kierans (39), J Murray for Levins (41), H McGin for Downey (46), K Lynch for McDonnell (48), T Costello for J Kermode (72, black card).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow)