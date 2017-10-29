Ulster club SFC: Cavan Gaels blow Lamh Dhearg away
Cavan Gaels' Levi Murphy celebrates with Paul O'Connor and Declan Meehan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Cavan Gaels (Cavan) 1-19
Lamh Dhearg (Antrim) 0-10
Cavan Gaels had things very much their own way at Kingspan Breffni as they breezed past Lamh Dhearg to qualify for an Ulster club SFC semi-final against Derrygonnelly Harps.
The game was never a contest with the Gaels making light work of their inexperienced opponents. After Robert Maloney-Derham and Eoin McKeown had traded early points, they took complete control and when Michael Lyng fisted a 14th minute goal, they were 1-7 to 0-1 in front. Seanie Johnston also rattled the crossbar and Lamh Dhearg goalkeeper John Finucane was forced to make two saves as a trio of points from former Antrim sharpshooter Paddy Cunningham and another from Ryan Murray left the Red Hands trailing by 0-5 to 1-11 at the break.
Cunningham kicked the first two points of the second half to reduce the arrears, but a comeback never looked likely as the Gaels pulled away once more thanks to scores from Martin Dunne and Johnston.