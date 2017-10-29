Ulster club SFC: Kilcar pull off stunning victory in Clones 29 October 2017





©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Kilcar players Daniel Lyons, Pauric Carr and Aodhan McGinley celebrate.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Kilcar (Donegal) 1-16

Scotstown (Monaghan) 1-6

Kilcar recorded a sensational 10-point victory over Scotstown in Clones to set up an Ulster club SFC semi-final against holders Slaughtneil on November 10.

Two weeks ago, Kilcar beat Naomh Conaill in a dreadful Donegal SFC final, but they answered their critics with a superb performance in what was their first provincial outing since 1993. County stars Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh combined for 13 points as the visitors outclassed the three-in-a-row Monaghan champions.

A Conor McCarthy goal after four minutes gave Scotstown a dream start. They went on to lead by 1-3 to 0-4 after 18 minutes, but failed to score again in the first half as Kilcar finished with a flourish. Eoin McHugh raced through to score a brilliant 23rd minute goal, while further scores from the McBrearty brothers, Paddy and Stephen, and Ryan McHugh helped the Donegal men to a 1-10 to 1-3 interval lead.

Scotstown got the first two points of the second half through McCarthy and Ronan McKenna, but their comeback hopes were all but ended by a trio of points from Paddy McBrearty (free), veteran Michael Hegarty and Ciaran McGinley.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan got a point back for the hosts, only for the impressive Ryan McHugh to fire over the last three scores of the game.