Munster club SFC: 14-man Crokes come good in second half 29 October 2017





Clonmel's Jason Lonergan and Eoin Fitzgerald with John Payne of Dr Crokes.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Clonmel's Jason Lonergan and Eoin Fitzgerald with John Payne of Dr Crokes.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Dr Crokes (Kerry) 0-14

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 0-8

Trailing by two points at half-time, All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes turned on the style in the second half to power past Clonmel Commercials in a game that pitted the last two Munster club winners against each other.

A major upset looked to be on the cards when hosts Clonmel led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the short whistle, but despite having to start without Kerry legend Colm Cooper and having Alan O'Sullivan red-carded in the second half, the Killarney men finished with a flourish to ease into the last four.

With 2016 All Star forward Michael Quinlivan among their scorers, the Tipperary champions led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Crokes hit back with a trio of points form Daithi Casey, Johnny Buckley and Tonmy Brosnan to level by the 21st minute before Kevin Fahey and Ross Peters restored Clonmel's advantage at the break.

Brosnan reduced the deficit to the minimum just after the restart before Crokes had a big let-off when John Payne saved from Quinlivan. Clonmel's Jamie Peters (black card) and Crokes' O'Sullivan (red card) were sent off in quick succession, but despite their numerical disadvantage, the visitors kicked on with points from Kieran O'Leary and sub Jordan Kiely.

Richie Gunne replied with what proved to be Clonmel's only score of the second half before Crokes underlined their class with five unanswered scores from Michael Burns (three), Johnny Buckley and Daithi Casey in the final quarter.

Scorers - Dr Crokes: Micheal Burns 0-3, Daithi Casey 0-3 (2fs), Johnny Buckley 0-2, Tony Brosnan 0-2, Fionn Fitzgerald 0-1, Kieran O’Leary 0-1, Jordan Kiely 0-1, Paul Clarke 0-1. Clonmel Commercials: Ross Peters 0-1, Michael Quinlivan 0-1, Eoin Fitzgerald 0-1, Jack Kennedy 0-1, Kevin Fahey 0-1, Kevin Harney 0-1, Jamie Peters 0-1, Richie Gunne 0-1.

Dr Crokes: Shane Murphy, John Payne, Michael Moloney, Luke Quinn, Shane Doolan, Fionn Fitzgerald, Gavin White, Johnny Buckley, Alan O’Sullivan, Micheal Burns, Gavin O’Shea, Brian Looney, Tony Brosnan, Daithi Casey, Kieran O’Leary. Subs: Jordan Kiely for B Looney (36), Paul Clarke for T Brosnan (42), Eoin Brosnan for M Burns (60), Ambrose O’Donovan for K O’Leary (60).

Clonmel Commercials: Michael O’Reilly, Jamie Peters, Liam Ryan, Donal Lynch, Kevin Fahey, Danny Madigan, Kevin Harney, Seamus Kennedy, Jack Kennedy, Padraig Looram, Jason Lonergan, Ian Fahey, Ross Peters, Michael Quinlivan, Eoin Fitzgerald. Subs: Luke Moore for J Peters (32, BC), Richard Gunne for E Fitzgerald (40), Ryan Lambe for I Fahey (54), Alan Lonergan for R Peters (54).

Referee: Kevin Murphy (Cork).