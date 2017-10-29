As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker 29 October 2017





Dicksboro's Martin Gaffney attempts to block Jackie Tyrrell of James Stephens during their side's Kilkenny SHC final clash at Nowlan Park.

It was a thrilling day on the club front with no fewer than twelve pulsating clashes taking place.

There were wins for Portlaoise, Rathnew and Mullinalaghta in the first round of the Leinster Club SFC, while Kilcar and Cavan Gaels marched into the last four of the Ulster Club SFC.

Ballygunner recorded an epic victory over Thurles Sarsfields in the Munster Club SHC and holders Dr Crokes advanced in the Munster Club SFC.

It was county football final day in Meath, Westmeath, Clare and Wexford, with Simonstown, St Loman's, Kilmurry-Ibrickane and Starlights respectively all prevailing. Dicksboro won a thrilling Kilkenny SHC final.

