'I'd love to have sneaked him in and fired him into the middle of it' 29 October 2017



Kieran Donaghy reckons Joe Brolly would have enjoyed Colm Cooper's testimonial dinner on Friday night.

Brolly was one of the event's biggest critics, labelling it as a 'very disappointing development' for the GAA. But Donaghy, who was among the star-studded gathering at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, believes Brolly would have softened his views had he been there.

"Jesus, I'd love to have sneaked him in and fired him into the middle of it," the Kerry full forward told Newstalk's Off The Ball.

"I know from past experience that he would have enjoyed it and it might have changed... given him a different outlook on it - not changed his mind - because we know how strong-minded he is. It might just have given him a different outlook on it, his thoughts might have varied on it afterwards.

"Everyone that was there, I don't think you've have one person that didn't have a great night, that didn't enjoy the whole thing. To see Colm do well out of it, to see to charities do well out of it and his club and Kerry do well out of it is massive."

'Star' says the testimonial was a resounding success.

"It was absolutely outstanding, the whole production that was put together by Paul Byrne. The High Kings were singing there, Barry Murphy was around the place with a German accent. It was just very tastefully done and just a great thing to be involved in," he added.

"The buzz, I said to a fella at the start of the night 'this is what it's like the morning of an All-Ireland' - there's fierce excitement around the place. People were just looking forward to it and I suppose a bit of the unknown about it - we didn't know what it was going to be, Jesus, it was a huge success.

"I was talking to the Kerry Cancer link bus outside and someone from Crumlin and they were just delighted with it and obviously for them to be getting a lump of money - we all know how hard it is to raise money so to be getting that was great.

"Colm was class on the night and he spoke unbelievably and yeah, it was a resounding success and lovely to be part of it."