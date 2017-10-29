LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker

29 October 2017

Thurles Sarsfields players warm up before their Tipperary SHC final clash against Borris-Ileigh at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The club action keeps coming thick and fast ... there are twelve huge matches taking place around the country today!

We have five senior county finals in total. Clondegad take on Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the Clare SFC; Simonstown Gaels face Summerhill in the Meath SFC; Tyrrellspass and St Loman's do battle for the right to be crowned Westmeath football champions; and the Wexford SFC final is contested by Starlights and St Martin's. Meanwhile, in hurling, Dicksboro and James Stephens collide in the Kilkenny SHC final.

At provincial level, there's key action in Ulster, Leinster and Munster.

The Ulster Club SFC semi-final line-up should be completed after Cavan Gaels take on Lamh Dhearg of Antrim at Kingspan Breffni Park, while Monaghan kingpins Scotstown and Donegal's Kilcar are due to meet in Clones.

There are also three first-round fixtures in the Leinster Club SFC: Newtown Blues (Louth) v Rathnew (Wicklow); Mullinalaghta (Longford) v Eire Og (Carlow); and Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois).

In Munster, we have massive matches in both codes: Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) V Dr Crokes (Kerry) in football and Ballygunner (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary) in hurling.

The games are straddled across the afternoon, throwing in between 2pm and 3:30pm.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




