Ballyragget stripper party t-shirts go on sale

29 October 2017

Acting the maggot in Ballyragget.

It was only a matter of time before Hairy Baby, who specialise in funny Irish t-shirts, produced a t-shirt to commemorate the Ballyragget stripper party scandal.

Unless you live under a rock, you would have by now seen the lewd photos and videos of the Ballyragget celebrations which followed their Kilkenny IHC final win over Graigue-Ballycallan last Sunday. The Kilkenny county board has launched an investigation into the incident, which could result in the St. Patrick's being barred from competing in the Leinster club IHC.

The 'Acting the Maggot' t-shirts can be purchased from the Hairy Baby website for €24.




