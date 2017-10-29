New football format is bad news for clubs, warns O'Rourke 29 October 2017





Simonstown manager Colm O'Rourke Simonstown manager Colm O'Rourke

Colm O’Rourke fears that clubs could be without their county players for up to seven months of the year as a result of the recent changes made to the All-Ireland football championship structure.

The media pundit, who will attempt to guide Simonstown Gaels to back-to-back Meath SFC titles at Summerhill’s expense this afternoon, outlined his concerns for the club scene in an interview with RTE.

"I think it's going to make it worse. Much worse, in fact. You're not going to see your county players during the league,” he said.

"Between January and April, a club won't see their county men. And the championship is going to start early in May. I don't see county managers releasing their players much for the month of April. I can see clubs being without their county players for the first six or seven months of the year.

"The reality of it is that if a county is playing in the championship in the first week in May, county managers are not going to be releasing fellas to play in club matches at a time when the county team are supposedly preparing for the biggest game of their year.”

The Royal County legend feels the GAA should have bitten the bullet and done away with the provincial football championships.

"My thing would be that it's time to get rid of bloody provincial championships because they're not serving any purpose. Apart from perhaps the Munster hurling and the Ulster football,” he said.

"I think you need a tiered league championship and that would solve all problems because you could plan fixtures for everybody at the start of the year. It wouldn't be dependent on whether a team had won the opening round of their provincial championship. So I think a tiered championship, like the way they're basically having in hurling, is the way forward."