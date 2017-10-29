Eligibility row rumbles on in Galway 29 October 2017





Galway is facing the prospect of not being represented in this year’s Connacht club IFC after Oileáin Árann lodged a second appeal following their recent county semi-final replay defeat to Williamstown.

The Galway champions are due to play in the first round of the provincial series next Sunday, but the final is unlikely to be played before next weekend after the Aran Islanders lodged an appeal to the Connacht Council over the eligibility of one the Williamstown players, who is alleged to have played in the US during the summer.

The Galway Football Hearings Committee cleared the player in question at a hearing on Wednesday night, but Oileáin Árann have now decided to take their appeal to the Connacht Council, which is expected to be heard early next week.

It means Claregalway still don’t know for certain who they’ll be facing in the final, or when it will be played.