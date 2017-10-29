The Simpsons got a mention at Dublin SHC final 29 October 2017





Cuala players celebrate a three-in-a-row of Dublin SHC titles.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Shane Stapleton compared the rivalry between Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes to that of Springfield and Shelbyville in ‘The Simpsons’ after the Dalkey club completed a hat-trick of Dublin SHC wins yesterday.

The Tipperary native, who is obviously a fan of the long-running TV show and is usually on the other side of the mic, was introduced as a second half sub for the reigning All-Ireland club champions who ground out a 1-13 to 0-13 victory at Parnell Park.

"That’s the stuff that’s in these lads,” he said in an interview with eir Sport’s Anna Geary.

“They’re made of some stuff. People often say you won a lot of games in the All-Ireland series last year well, but in Dublin we don’t win games well.

"Last year we were put to the pin of our collar every day and the scorelines show that. It’s been a really tough campaign. St Brigids - we only barely got across. St Vincent’s the same. The same with Kilmacud. It’s like two clubs that are side by side: like Springfield and Shelbyville. They’re the exact same and both want the same thing, it’s just brilliant that we got through today."

He added: "It’s unbelievable to win this. I can’t say enough about the lads involved here because of the effort it takes to keep going and going and going, and last month rolls all the way into March, and it’s hard to keep that going. But we’ll go again.”