Ulster club SFC: champions dig deep to see off Omagh 28 October 2017





Omagh's Gregory Murray and Slaughtneil's Meehaul McGrath Omagh's Gregory Murray and Slaughtneil's Meehaul McGrath

Slaughtneil (Derry) 0-10

Omagh St. Enda's (Tyrone) 0-8

Slaughtneil cleared another big hurdle in their quest to retain their Ulster club SFC crown when grinding out a narrow victory over Omagh St. Enda's in Celtic Park tonight.

Preliminary round winners over Kilcoo, the Derry kingpins had to dig deep in the second half when playing into a strong wind. A 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead looked insufficient, while the loss of Chrissy McKaigue was a further blow, but they still had the wherewithal to get the job done thanks to the accurate free-taking of Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley.

Eager to make the most of the elements, Slaughtneil pinned Omagh inside their own half for most of the first half, but were undermined by 10 wides and gritty defending by the Tyrone champions. Bradley opened their account in the seventh minute before further points from Padraig Cassidy, Shane McGuigan and Bradley made it 0-4 to 0-0.

Conor O'Donnell finally got Omagh on the scoreboard in the 15th minute and they had reduced the deficit to a point by the 23rd minute thanks to efforts from full back Hugh Gallagher and a Conor Grugan free.

Bradley registered Slaughtneil's first score in 15 minutes from a free before Omagh regained parity through Conor Clarke. However, a Se McGuigan point, which could just as easily have been a goal, restored the Emmet's advantage just before half-time.

Shane McGuigan hit a brace of frees on the restart to extend Slaughtneil's lead, but they were then dealt a major blow when McKaigue was black-carded in the 42nd minute. However, with Meehaul McGrath and Brendan Rogers pulling out all the stops to keep the Omagh attack at bay, they grimly held onto their lead.

Ronan O'Neill did reduce the leeway to the minimum at one stage, but frees from Bradley and McGuigan ensured the battle-hardened champions of their place in the semi-finals.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rodgers, K McKaigue; F McEldowney, C McKaigue, K Feeney; Patsy Bradley, P McGuigan; Shane McGuigan (0-4, 4f), P Cassidy (0-1), M McGrath; C O’Doherty, Se McGuigan (0-1), C Bradley (0-4, 2f). Subs: B McGuigan for C McKaigue (42, BC), R Bradley for P McGuigan (44), B Cassidy for R Bradley (59)

Omagh: N McGinn; G Murray, H Gallagher (0-1), S Mullan; C McLaughlin (0-1), J McMahon (0-1,f), B Tierney; C Clarke (0-1), M Gallagher; T Gallagher, C Grugan (0-1, f), R O’Neill (0-1, f); C O’Neill, C O’Donnell (0-2), C Meyler. Subs: J McAnulla for T Gallagher (39), Justin McMahon for Clarke (49), A Grugan for C O’Neill (54).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).