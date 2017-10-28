Dublin SHC final: Cuala complete three-in-a-row 28 October 2017





Cuala's Mark Schutte is tackled by Kilmacud Crokes' Niall Corcoran during the Dublin SHC final at Parnell Park Cuala's Mark Schutte is tackled by Kilmacud Crokes' Niall Corcoran during the Dublin SHC final at Parnell Park

Cuala 1-13

Kilmacud Crokes 0-13

Kerryman Darragh O'Connell's 18th minute goal proved all-important as Cuala edged out Kilmacud Crokes to be crowned Dublin senior hurling champions for a third successive year at Parnell Park this afternoon.

The All-Ireland club champions looked to be on course for a comfortable victory when they led by 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time after playing against a strong wind in the opening 30 minutes. But Crokes had regained parity within six minutes of the restart and the Dalkey men needed two injury-time points from David Treacy to get across the line.

Crokes were the better team early on as scores from Lorcan McMullan, Oisin O'Rorke, Fergal Whitely and Sean McGrath handed them the initiative. But O'Connell's goal brought Cuala back into it before Treacy and dual star Con O'Callaghan added points to give them the lead at half-time.

O'Rorke converted two frees after the restart to level the scoring before Treacy had a 38th minute penalty saved by Eoin Dalton. But Cuala refused to panic and regained the lead through points from Treacy, Colm Cronin, Colum Sheanon and O'Callaghan.

Ollie Baker's Crokes reduced the deficit to the minimum late on, only for Treacy to settle it with his late brace.

Cuala will be in action again next Sunday at Parnell Park when they open the defence of their Leinster club SHC crown against the winners of tomorrow's Kilkenny SHC final between James Stephens and Dicksboro.

Cuala: S Brennan; S Timlin, Cian O'Callaghan, O Gough; S Moran, J Sheanon, P Schutte; J Malone, D O'Connell (1-0); S Treacy, C Sheanon (0-01), D Treacy (0-6, 0-4f, 0-1 65); C Cronin (0-2), Con O'Callaghan (0-3), M Schutte (0-1). Subs: S Stapleton for M Schutte (41), C Waldron for D Treacy (59), N Kenny for C Sheanon (65), D Treacy for Cronin (65).

Kilmacud Crokes: E Dalton; N Corcoran, B O'Carroll, R O'Loughlin; R Murphy, C MacGabhann, D Kelly; L McMullan (0-1), R O'Carroll (0-1); C Conway, F Whitely (0-3), N O Riordain; O O'Rorke (0-7, 0-05f), S McGrath (0-1), B O'Rorke. Subs: R Hayes for O Riordain (38), D Mulligan for B O'Rorke (44), S O'Dwyer for McGrath (52), J Gibbons for O'Loughlin (60).

Referee: F Gaffney (Na Fianna).