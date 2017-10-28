Feely: Aussies are missing big names too 28 October 2017





Dublin's Brian Fenton, Con O'Callaghan and Dean Rock with Kildare's Kevin Feely.

Much has been made of the fact that there are no players from All-Ireland champions Dublin in Ireland's International Rules squad.

But speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Saturday Sport programme, Kevin Feely - who is part of Joe Kernan's 23-man panel - suggested that this is balanced by the lack of representation from AFL Grand finalists Adelaide and Richmond in the Australian squad.

"It’s similar for the Australian team. They won’t have players who are in the Grand Final in the AFL. It kind of evens itself out," said the Kildare midfielder, who can understand why some Dublin players didn't make themselves available for selection after a long season.

"We’re not necessarily as strong as we could be, but maybe neither as the Australians.

"Even without the Dubs, I think it is an extremely strong panel and it’s great that there is such a range of counties being represented."