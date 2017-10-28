Leinster club round-up 28 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of hurling.©INPHO/James Crombie.

There was action in the Leinster club football and hurling championships this afternoon.

In the Leinster club intermediate football championship, Emo from Laois edged out Wicklow's Hollywood by 3-9 to 1-13.

A 76th minute Tom Spain goal was the decisive score as Erin Rovers of Offaly defeated Ballymore Eustace of Kildare by 1-16 to 0-13 after extra-time in the Leinster club junior football championship.

In the Leinster club junior hurling championship, John Locke's of Kilkenny beat Meath's Navan O'Mahony's by 4-20 to 2-12 after taking an unassailable 4-13 to 1-4 lead into the break, while Dublin's Erin's Isle were 2-11 to 2-7 winners over Trumera from Laois.