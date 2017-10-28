Ex-Ireland rugby star bids for Cork JFC glory 28 October 2017





Tomas O'Leary in action for Ireland against Wales during the 2010 Six Nations and inset he lines out with the 2001 All-Ireland winning Cork minor hurling squad. Tomas O'Leary in action for Ireland against Wales during the 2010 Six Nations and inset he lines out with the 2001 All-Ireland winning Cork minor hurling squad.

Former Munster and Ireland rugby scrum half Tomás O’Leary will go in search of a Cork JFC title with Erin's Own at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow.

Son of the legendary Cork hurler Seanie O'Leary, Tomás captained the Rebels to their last All-Ireland MHC success in 2001 before enjoying a 16-year professional rugby career which included Heineken Cup and Grand Slam wins with Munster and Ireland. Since retiring from rugby in July, the 34-year-old has returned to his GAA roots and has contributed vital scores for Erin's Own in their run to the county final against Knocknagree.

It’s a different world," he said of his return to GAA in the Irish Examiner.

"I’ve a strong GAA background and I’m going back to the club where it all started, and playing with three or four lads I was playing with since the age of 10 or 11.

It’s not something that was overly planned – I’m only back playing football three or four weeks – so it’s all come about very quickly. But it’s been great to throw on the Erin’s Own jersey again."