Watch: Offaly's triumphant homecoming 32 years ago 28 October 2017





There's no doubt that Offaly supporters were spoiled for success in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Faithful County won their four All-Ireland hurling titles in these decades and RTE has retrieved footage of the hurlers' homecoming in Tullamore in 1985 after they beat Galway in the Liam MacCarthy Cup decider.

Keep an eye out for centre back Pat Delaney singing 'The Offaly Rover' and the late Bishop Eamonn Casey belting out 'Galway Bay' at the Galway homecoming in Eyre Square.

The report was filed by a youthful Des Cahill.