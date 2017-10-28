Celebrities turn out for Gooch's testimonial 28 October 2017





Kerry legend Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Kerry legend Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Former Ireland soccer international Niall Quinn and jockeys Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty were just some of the sports stars who attended Colm Cooper's controversial testimonial dinner in Dublin last night.

Cooper's former Kerry team-mates Kieran Donaghy and Paul Galvin as well as Dublin's Bernard Brogan also turned out for the event which was hosted by radio presenter Matt Cooper and took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge. 'Gooch' became the first GAA player to be honoured with a testimonial dinner, which has greatly divided opinion in the GAA.

GAA director-general Paraic Duffy recently revealed that the GAA is seeking legal advice on how to stop similar events taking place in future.