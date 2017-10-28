Hartley plays down home advantage 28 October 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner's Philip Mahony celebrates.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Fergal Hartley doesn't think the venue for tomorrow's Munster club SHC clash between Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields will have much of a bearing.

"Generally I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on the venue,” the Ballygunner manager told the Irish Examiner when asked if he thought Walsh Park would give his side an advantage.

“The lines are in the same place on the pitch, the goalposts are where they always are, all of that. The other stuff shouldn’t have a major impact, even the fact that there’s a home crowd ‘against’ you; these guys are at a level where that shouldn’t be an issue.

“A lot of these players are at inter-county standard or very close to it and, if you’re put off by things like the environment you’re in, the roar from the crowd, then I don’t believe you should be playing at that level in the first place.

"If you're at home, you can puck around in your own home pitch, which is a help, but is it going to win a game for you? I don’t think so, but it amazes me when you watch even the Premier League, how that’s held up as something that has a big influence on the result, whether you’re playing home or away.”

Hartley feels Thurles won't be lacking in motivation after their dramatic extra-time defeat to Ballyea in last year's provincial semi-final.

“We’re under no illusions about the challenge. I know they were beaten last year by Ballyea, and Ballyea are a serious team, but it’s still a game that on the day they probably feel they should have won, a championship they should have won.

“Thurles Sars would have designs on going the whole way, and rightly so, they’re a big club with big ambitions and huge talent. You couldn’t fault them for the scale of their ambition, but we’ll prepare as best we can, give it our best go and see where that takes us," the former Waterford captain added.