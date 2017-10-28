Armstrong hopes back injury won't end his Galway career 28 October 2017





Galway's Sean Armstrong gives a wink before his side's Connacht SFC semi-final clash against Mayo at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Sean Armstrong gives a wink before his side's Connacht SFC semi-final clash against Mayo at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Sean Armstrong hopes to line out for the Galway footballers again in 2018 after making an impressive return to action this year.

The classy forward annouced his inter-county retirement at the age of 29 in late 2014, but he reversed that decision earlier this year and played a key role as the Tribesmen won the Allianz League Division 2 title and reached their second successive All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Armstrong missed the surprise Connacht SFC final loss to Roscommon with an ongoing back problem and is hoping it won't force him into retirement once more.

"I really enjoyed this year, I’d obviously love to give next year another rattle because I think I can give it another little bit extra and go a little bit further obviously to try improve on my performances, but if my body won’t allow me my body won’t allow me," he told gaa.ie

"So we’ll try come up with some sort of game-plan to get it right. I’m definitely going to give it a go and see what happens, but if it starts giving way or spasming up then that’s my body telling me ‘right, enough is enough.’ And the way it’s going now it’s becoming a serious stamina game, even when you are inside in the corner.”