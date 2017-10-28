Hegarty: the shackles are off 28 October 2017





Glenswilly's Michael Murphy with Patrick Gallagher and Michael Hegarty of Kilcar.

Michael Hegarty is promising a much more offensive approach from Kilcar in tomorrow's Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Scotstown.

Their recent Donegal SFC final against Naomh Conaill was a dour, low-scoring affair dominated by defences, but former county star Hegarty says tomorrow's game in Clones will be completely different.

"The final was all about winning and we were not too concerned about how we won it.," he told the Irish News.

"It was a big psychological barrier to get over but the pressure is off and we know we are in bonus territory. And that is a good position for a team like ourselves coming up against Scotstown in Clones.

"We know we are underdogs, but the shackles are well of by now and I think we have some very talented young players who will be able to go out and really express themselves. And Clones is a great pitch on which to play open football so I think you could see a very different game on Sunday.

"For there is a lot of good ball players in our side and we do have fairly explosive pace. And it is a match that we are looking forward to," added the 38-year-old, who was thrilled to win his first Donegal SFC medal after 86 championship games a fortnight ago.