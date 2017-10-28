December start for pre-season competitions 28 October 2017





Dublin fan Anthony Ryan with his son Sam during half-time of the O'Byrne Cup final against Louth in Drogheda.

The 2018 inter-county season is set to get underway in late December.

With the Allianz Leagues throwing in on Saturday, January 27, the pre-season competitions in Leinster, Ulster, Munster and Connacht will have to be played off a week earlier than usual. And that means some competitions like the O’Byrne Cup and McKenna Cup will have December starts.

The CCC of the Leinster Council meets on Tuesday night and is expected to rubberstamp proposals to start their popular O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup tournaments on the weekend of December 30 / 31. Third level colleges will not be involved in either competition.